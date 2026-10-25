Mother of four diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer after hospital failed to inform her

Ericka Stapleton was hypertensive, short of breath and concerned for her premature baby in the NICU when a CT scan at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) picked up a node and a mass in her breast in January 2025.

Fast forward 14 months, and she was only finding out about it in March 2026, after discovering a painful mass in her breast herself.

By then it was metastatic stage 4 breast cancer, and it had already spread to her lungs.

Stapleton says that her fourth pregnancy had been trouble from early on. She was flagging fatigue and other symptoms to her family doctor in Port Hope, who chalked it up to a “geriatric pregnancy,” defined as a pregnancy at age 35 or older.

Now, at age 39, she recounts how at 27 weeks her file moved to a Cobourg obstetrician who saw her high blood pressure and baby measuring small, flagging the early signs of preeclampsia. Ericka was transferred to Peterborough for an emergency C-section at 33 weeks gestation and afterward, fluid built up in her lungs.

Nurses told her that her oxygen numbers were fine, but she kept saying she couldn’t get a full breath, until finally an obstetrician ordered a CT.

She was wheeled down a back route to the emergency department, where the ER doctor wondered aloud why she was there. This was the first time, she says, that it seemed information was not being adequately shared between hospital staff.

The scan confirmed fluid in Ericka’s lungs, and when she was told about an inflamed node, she was told not to worry, that it was common after childbirth.

The breast finding, however, was never relayed by the ER physician, the obstetrician or her then-family doctor, despite being flagged by the radiologist.

Stapleton thinks she knows how it happened. “There’s two doctors that maybe were relying on one another or thinking each one would tell me.”

Fourteen months later, as she was putting on her bra one morning, her arm brushed her breast, and it hurt. She felt a large lump, and when she called her new family doctor, Dr. Usman in Cobourg, he moved immediately, ordering imaging and labs.

At Blue Water Imaging in Port Hope, her breast scan came back BI-RADS 5, highly suspicious for cancer. The ultrasound and biopsy at Northumberland Hills followed, and that is where someone finally read the January 2025 report out loud to her.

A staffer at Northumberland Hills Hospital read her chart and asked a question nobody else had. “She says to me, this was found in January 2025. Were you aware?” Stapleton told me. “And I said, no, no, I wasn’t aware. Nobody said anything to me.”

It’s since been found that Ericka is BRCA1-positive, meaning she carries an increased genetic risk for cancers such as breast and ovarian.

Due to the cancer’s advanced stage and severity, surgery and radiation are no longer options for Ericka. After 18 rounds of chemotherapy, she is now receiving immunotherapy in hopes of prolonging her life.

She believes that if the cancer had been caught in January 2025, a mastectomy and radiation could have offered a chance to stop its spread. Whether earlier treatment could have changed the outcome remains unknown, she says, since the medical professionals she has encountered along the way won’t give her a clear answer.

Rebel News asked PRHC about its policies for suspicious scans, who is responsible for notifying patients, and what safeguards ensure follow-up. It also asked who is accountable when a radiologist flags a serious finding, whether the alleged breakdown in Stapleton’s case had been investigated, and whether any findings would be made public. Communications director Michelle Oh cited patient privacy, emphasized that patient safety is the hospital’s highest priority, and outlined general reporting processes. But the hospital did not address who was accountable, whether a review had been conducted, or what — if any — steps had been taken in response.

Privacy obligations do not stop a hospital from explaining its safeguards, despite the assurance that “Patient safety is [their] highest priority.”

Stapleton has considered a lawsuit and ruled it out. “From what the doctors are saying, I don’t have years and years to give,” she explained, opting to spend what time she has left enjoying her family and living life to the fullest.

Ericka Stapleton’s message is simple: patients should not have to discover potentially life-threatening findings in their own medical records more than a year after they were first flagged.

“It was there the whole time,” she said.

Now, as she fights stage 4 cancer, Stapleton is urging others to check their own results — because she knows what it can cost when no one tells you what they’ve found.