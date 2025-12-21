Mother who used her body as a HUMAN SHIELD in Bondi terror attack SPEAKS OUT

I was standing outside the Bondi Pavilion, just metres from where the Chanukah celebration turned into a scene of horror on Sunday, December 14. This is where I spoke to a Jewish mother who did the unthinkable to save her seven-month-old son when terror erupted on iconic Bondi Beach.

She told me she was at the Chanukah event with her baby when the nightmare began. At first, she thought the loud noises were fireworks. “I'm thinking we don't have guns here in Australia … and I don't see fireworks.”

Then panic set in. “Suddenly I hear everyone screaming down down,” she recalled, describing a security guard signalling for people to get on the ground. “I just shoved to the ground and I was using my body as a human shield to make sure that my baby didn't get shot.”

As bullets flew, she lay on the grass trying to protect her child. “My baby was on the floor. It was muddy, grassy, he's hot, he's sweaty, he's crying his head off, screaming,” she said. “I'm there trying to not suffocate my baby, but also trying not to let him get shot.” Nearby, others were hit. “People next to me, they they got shot.”

She believes divine intervention saved them. “It was really God, Hashem. He protected me and my baby,” she said, explaining the shooting “went on for 15 minutes.” During that time, she prayed and wondered aloud, “where the hell is the police?”

When it finally went quiet, confusion and fear remained. “I didn't even know who I could trust.” She described grabbing her baby and fleeing, also helping another family whose loved one was killed. “We grabbed the baby from the mum who was also had blood on her … And then his his little seven-year-old son who still was holding his hot dog.”

Her message to Australians was simple and confronting. “If you know any Jewish people, tell them that you support them,” she said. “At this current moment, many Jewish Australians, including myself, I don't know if there's a future here.”

She was adamant about the nature of the attack. “This was an attack against the Jewish community of Australia.” And she warned that hatred doesn’t start with bullets. “It starts with words, it definitely doesn't end with words.”

When asked about those denying the massacre, her response was heartbreaking. “I actually feel sorry for them,” she said. “They literally wanted to murder me and my baby for being Jewish. That was all.”