Calls for violent Victoria Police to be prosecuted following judge’s scathing ruling
Libertarian MP David Limbrick calls for accountability and action after a court ruling showed police to be the 'aggressors' during harsh COVID lockdowns.
Libertarian MP David Limbrick has called on the Attorney General to ensure Victoria Police officers are held accountable for their unlawful actions, following a recent court ruling highlighting excessive force used during anti-lockdown protests in May 2021.
In a parliamentary address, Limbrick referenced a judgment from the County Court of Victoria, where Judge Liz Gaynor condemned the actions of certain police officers during the protest, labelling their conduct as "unjustified violence" and emphasizing breaches of human rights.
Limbrick pointed out inconsistencies between evidence presented by Victoria Police and body camera footage, highlighting instances where police narratives contradicted visual evidence. He stressed the importance of upholding public trust in law enforcement by addressing such misconduct.
The court ruling, which described police as the "aggressors" during the protest, has reignited calls for accountability within the law enforcement community. Several protesters were unlawfully arrested, with Judge Gaynor deeming the use of force by police as unnecessary and unwarranted.
Limbrick's call for action aligns with growing concerns over police conduct, particularly during periods of heightened social tension such as the pandemic-related lockdowns.
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.