MP demands privileges revoked for journalist over 'you shoot [lame horses]' tweet

Journalist Dale Smith, an official member of the Parliamentary Press Gallery which grants exclusive access privileges to Canadian and international journalists in the House of Commons, posted a tweet yesterday that appears to draw a line between a question posed by MP Garnett Genuis and shooting an animal.

Genuis, the Conservative MP for Sherwood Park—Fort Saskatchewan, tied Bohemian Rhapsody lyrics into his question in relation to the viral footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singing the hit song in London two days before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Today, Genuis responded to the tweet and is demanding action.

“I’d like to see the (Parliamentary Press) Gallery take swift action to revoke Mr. Smith’s privileges”, stated Genuis, adding “...at the very least, Mr. Smith’s privileges should be suspended pending further review.”

WATCH: Conservative MP Garnett Genuis discusses the inappropriate remarks made by a Parliament-accredited journalist yesterday.



"I'd like to see the gallery take actions to revoke [his] privileges."



"I'd like to see the gallery take actions to revoke [his] privileges."

More to come.

