MP Leslyn Lewis at the Freedom Convoy: The people have been lied to, and they want answers

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Dr. Leslyn Lewis (follow @LeslynLewis on Twitter), Conservative Party of Canada Member of Parliament representing the Haldimand—Norfolk, joined Ezra for an interview in Ottawa at the Freedom Convoy protest.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.