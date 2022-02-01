Rebel News Banner Ad - Miss Understood

MP Leslyn Lewis at the Freedom Convoy: The people have been lied to, and they want answers

“My issue is that even if the whole world is vaccinated, it should be done on informed consent.”

  • By Rebel News
  • February 01, 2022

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Dr. Leslyn Lewis (follow @LeslynLewis on Twitter), Conservative Party of Canada Member of Parliament representing the Haldimand—Norfolk, joined Ezra for an interview in Ottawa at the Freedom Convoy protest.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

Canada Leslyn Lewis Convoy Reports
