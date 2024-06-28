MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ford caucus after appearing in photo with Tommy Robinson

Instagram / gghamari and The Canadian Press / Cole Burston

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari was removed from the Doug Ford Progressive Conservative Party caucus on Friday, following "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgement," the party said in a release.

"Today, the premier has made the decision to remove MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC caucus, effective immediately.

"This decision follows repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment and a failure to collaborate constructively with caucus leadership and as a team member," the statement continues.

BREAKING: Premier Doug Ford has removed MPP Goldie Ghamari from his caucus. https://t.co/FbUzibbkYA#onpoli pic.twitter.com/hkuqJRuPgL — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) June 28, 2024

"While this decision did not come easily, it has become clear that MPP Ghamari can no longer continue in her role within our caucus."

The ousting comes after Ghamari posted herself with Tommy Robinson. A post calling for her resignation by the National Council of Canadian Muslims erroneously linked Robinson with the "Islamophobic Norwegian mass shooter who killed 77 people in 2011."

Robinson was recently allowed into Canada but was arrested immediately after giving a speech at a Rebel News event in Calgary by undercover police and uniformed police.

TOMMY ROBINSON HAS BEEN RELEASED! But he must turn in his passport, remain in southern Alberta, and he cannot leave Canada!



Tomorrow we work on fixing that.



Help us help Tommy by crowdfunding the best lawyer in Alberta at https://t.co/uCsaCG3ekB. pic.twitter.com/txY4PX7s37 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 25, 2024

Ghamari replied in a post to X that she condemned all forms of Islamophobia and antisemitism and said she was not aware of Robinson's history.

I condemn all forms of Islamophobia and Antisemitism. Hate has no place in Ontario.



I was not aware of Mr. Robinson's history prior to our meeting.



I chose to meet with him because I am an Iranian-Canadian immigrant who has been speaking out on behalf of human rights violations… https://t.co/7OJN4nMADf — Goldie Ghamari, MPP | گلسا قمری (@gghamari) June 26, 2024

"I chose to meet with him because I am an Iranian-Canadian immigrant who has been speaking out on behalf of human rights violations by the Islamic Regime in Iran against Iranians in Iran and their attempts to spy and threaten Iranians in Canada," Ghamari said. "He wanted to discuss the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which was recently listed as a terrorist entity in Canada."

In response to her ousting, Ghamari said "When one door closes, another one opens."

When one door closes, another one opens.✌️ https://t.co/u9EiamGxnM — Goldie Ghamari, MPP | گلسا قمری (@gghamari) June 28, 2024

Ghamari's controversies, as alluded to by the party's statement, does not end with the Robinson photo.



A 2017 report by Rebel News found that Ghamari was apparently operating a burner Twitter account under the alias of "The Persian Cat." Posts from this account featured highly offensive anti-Christian epithets, as well as attacks on Stephen Harper and praise of the Ignatief Liberals.



When asked to comment on the account, Ghamari would neither confirm nor deny whether she was behind the alias and instead provided this response: “I have ignored, and will continue to ignore, these vile, defamatory, sexist, and unbelievably racist false allegations that were brought to my attention last year. They are beyond the pale and not worth a moment of my time.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: In November 2023, Ghamari responded to this article on social media claiming that she stopped posting with the username ‘Persian Cat” a decade ago, suggesting that some of the anonymous posts reported in the story would have been posted by someone else, and called this report "garbage."