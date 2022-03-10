MPP Roman Baber hosts event to formally announce run for federal Conservative Party leadership

The Conservative Party of Canada's leadership race is beginning to take shape, as candidates begin announcing their campaigns to run for the party's top spot as the replacement to former leader Erin O'Toole.

The third person to formally announce his bid for the federal Conservative leadership is Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament Roman Baber. His announcement follows federal MPs Pierre Poilievre and Leslyn Lewis.

Baber was previously ousted from Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative Party for speaking out against the harsh COVID-19 lockdown policies imposed by the Ford government. He has since served in the Ontario legislature as an independent MPP for York-Centre, and is now making the shift toward federal politics.

Baber officially announced his candidacy last night at an event in North York where he gave a speech in front of a crowd of friends, family and supporters. I was able to attend the event and ask Baber a few questions following his speech.

You can learn more about Roman Baber's leadership campaign at www.JoinRoman.ca.

