MPs were left questioning how this father-son duo, after undergoing six supposed security checks, managed to evade detection.

MPs outraged as border officials defend letting terror suspects slip through 'robust' security system
The Canadian Press / Alexandra Newbould
Officials from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) shockingly defended their "robust" security screening system, despite two terror suspects slipping through the cracks. The CBSA, while admitting concern over the security lapse, insisted their system is up to the task.

"We are concerned these two individuals got through," said Aaron McCrorie, a Vice-President of the CBSA, during testimony before the Commons public safety committee. 

Yet, incredibly, McCrorie also defended the agency's screening process, claiming, "We have a very robust system in place."

The unusual summer sitting of the Commons public safety committee (SECU) comes on the heels of the July 28 arrest of Ahmed Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa, 26, both charged with plotting a terrorist attack in Toronto. 

Eldidi Sr., who entered Canada in 2018 on a visitor’s visa, after first being denied the same visa in 2017, and later claimed refugee status, was reportedly granted residency despite apparent red flags. "There is speculation he was brought in under the Syrian refugee program," noted Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman.

Eldidi Jr., meanwhile, arrived as an Egyptian national on a study permit in 2019 and was also granted refugee status. 

MPs were left questioning how this father-son duo, after undergoing six supposed security checks, managed to evade detection.

"You really believed the system worked as it should?" demanded Lantsman. "Of course you missed something. These guys were just arrested!" 

The question remains: How many more could slip through this so-called "robust" system? Canadians deserve better.

