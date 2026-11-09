Muslim Association of Canada is Canada's fourth-largest summer jobs recipient, $1.21 million in 2026

The Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) is the fourth-largest recipient of Canada Summer Jobs money in the country for 2026, behind only a Toronto YMCA and two camp operators, a Rebel News review of the federal grants and contributions database has found.

The ranking comes from the Government of Canada's quarterly open-data file of grants and contributions, updated November 9. It lists 32,884 Canada Summer Jobs agreements for 2026 with a combined value of $485,440,557, counting the latest amendment of each.

Rebel News reported MAC's $1.21 million from the same program earlier this month.

The largest recipient is the YMCA of Greater Toronto, with 58 agreements worth $2,415,830. Second is STEM Camp of Embro, Ontario, with 44 agreements worth $2,015,742. Third is Royal City Soccer Club, a not-for-profit soccer day-camp operator, with 59 agreements worth $1,405,526. The records give a Burlington, Ontario address.

Fourth is MAC, with 26 agreements worth $1,212,271, the largest of them $206,502 under the title "CSJ 2026 - Muslim Association of Canada (Mississauga-Erin Mills)" and $119,441 for its Al-Salam centre in Calgary.

Behind MAC come Camp STEAM Canada ($939,650), Evenements Laurus Inc. ($908,366), the Ontario Musicians Co-operative ($880,946) and the City of Brampton ($831,644).

MAC, which says it runs 22 community centres and 28 schools, signed a compliance agreement with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) in April 2024 after an audit that began in 2015.

A review MAC commissioned says the CRA imposed penalties that MAC is appealing, and has neither suspended nor revoked its charitable registration. The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed MAC's Charter challenge to the audit in July 2024 as premature.

Applications are scored and ranked by the department; the 2026 applicant guide says members of Parliament may set local priorities, though "it is not mandatory," and "can give feedback based on local needs and priorities" on eligible projects. A departmental briefing note says "final funding decisions are made using this consistent, transparent process."

Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu, a Liberal, is responsible for the program.

Across the 32,884 agreements funded this summer, only three recipients received more than a charity still contesting the findings of a nine-year CRA audit.