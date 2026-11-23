A Muslim civilian employee of the RCMP was suspended without pay, put through a disciplinary hearing and apparently fired this year after the force opened a security clearance review that cited, in part, her failure to disclose membership in a Muslim employee organization, according to a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling.

The Nov. 5 ruling by tribunal member Colleen Harrington, in D.D. v. Royal Canadian Mounted Police, does not name the organization. The employee is identified only by her initials.

Her original complaint, filed in January 2024, alleges discrimination on the basis of race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion and sex. It centres on two incidents involving her former manager. The manager left her out of a Sept. 28, 2023, meeting for Muslim RCMP employees, then sent her a Jan. 4, 2024, letter of expectation that she says referred to her role in the Muslim employee organization. The letter reminded her of the public service code of conduct and said any conflict between her private interests and her official duties should be resolved in favour of the public interest.

In March 2026, the RCMP opened a security clearance review for cause and suspended her without pay. She says part of the reason was that her 2022 Security Screening Questionnaire did not disclose her involvement in the organization. Her special deployment expired on June 3. The next day, she was called to a disciplinary hearing, held June 17.

According to her account in the ruling, the hearing examined whether she gave full and truthful answers on her security application about whether she had ever gone by another name, whether she knew anyone in the media, whether she used online names or identifiers, and whether she had disclosed outside employment and activities. The ruling refers to a decision to terminate her on July 27, 2026.

She argued it was all retaliation, set off by a March 12, 2026, email she sent to the RCMP's anti-racism secretariat complaining that Muslim employees weren't getting enough support. The RCMP told the tribunal that federal employees are obligated to keep their security information complete and up to date, and that the review was about compliance with security requirements, not her human rights complaint.

Harrington did not decide who is right. She refused to add the retaliation claims to the existing case, calling the arguments speculative and the allegations "a substantially new complaint" that must first be screened by the Canadian Human Rights Commission. The employee says she already has three retaliation complaints waiting there. None of the allegations, on either side, has been tested at a hearing.

The case has moved slowly. The RCMP learned of the complaint in September 2024, eight months after it was filed. The commission sent it to the tribunal a year after that. No hearing date has been set.