MUST SEE: Concerned grandparents question Chilliwack, BC school board about district’s sexually explicit books

Watch concerned grandparents and citizens take a stand against sexually explicit books for students during a Chilliwack, BC school board meeting.

Facebook / Willow Reichelt, SD33 School Trustee
A small group of grandparents and citizens concerned about a growing list of sexually explicit books being made available for students in Chilliwack BC school district 33 posed important questions to the district’s board Tuesday evening.

Multiple times during the meeting, school board chair and trustee Willow Reichelt, interrupted some of the citizens, stating their time was up, and their parental rights and child protection concerns did not relate to the board meeting’s agenda. Reichelt even went as far as to prematurely cut off two questions while claiming statements being made were potentially discriminatory or false.

Rebel News has a full report coming soon with more info about the important questions raised during this controversial school board’s meeting, including interviewing some of the citizens who showed up to voice their concerns on Tuesday.

British Columbia Canada Education News Analysis
