MUST SEE: Concerned grandparents question Chilliwack, BC school board about district’s sexually explicit books
Watch concerned grandparents and citizens take a stand against sexually explicit books for students during a Chilliwack, BC school board meeting.
A small group of grandparents and citizens concerned about a growing list of sexually explicit books being made available for students in Chilliwack BC school district 33 posed important questions to the district’s board Tuesday evening.
MUST SEE: Watch Concerned Grandparents question Chilliwack BC School board ( @ChilliwackSD33 ) about the sexually explicit books their district makes available for students. Click the link https://t.co/QdmPksNm1p for more info. pic.twitter.com/xSwtWcZ6W6— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 9, 2023
Multiple times during the meeting, school board chair and trustee Willow Reichelt, interrupted some of the citizens, stating their time was up, and their parental rights and child protection concerns did not relate to the board meeting’s agenda. Reichelt even went as far as to prematurely cut off two questions while claiming statements being made were potentially discriminatory or false.
🔴 What is going on here?— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) August 19, 2022
Chilliwack school trustee Willow Reichelt is advocating for the continued use of sexually explicit books “for kids” in schools and the belief that those who disagree should not educate our kids.
With that message, she asks that you re-elect her. pic.twitter.com/CRhFhCZiyb
Rebel News has a full report coming soon with more info about the important questions raised during this controversial school board’s meeting, including interviewing some of the citizens who showed up to voice their concerns on Tuesday.
If you appreciate that Rebel News consistently brings you the other side of the story to the state-backed media, including informing you about tax-paid-for sexual agendas targeting kids, please support our independent journalism by donating here.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.