'My daughter is the only Irish child in her class': Mother pushes back against open border policies

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

“Do I look like a terrorist to any of you?” Susanne Delaney asked a crowd of protesters in Dublin who had gathered in opposition to the country's open borders immigration policy.

She continued:

Last year, it was reported in a British newspaper — not an Irish one — that (police) are increasingly concerned about up to 100 Muslim prayer houses, which they believe are being infiltrated by radicals. And yet, the establishment threatens to jail us as terrorists for up to 20 years in jury-free court because we're concerned with open borders that are inviting terrorists into this country.

The impassioned speech caught the attention of Rebel News boss Ezra Levant, who was in Ireland to cover the massive demonstration. “Your speech up there today was the most authentic, passionate, powerful and moving speech I can remember,” Levant said, catching up with Delaney after she wrapped up.

She explained how she's generally an introverted person, “but because of what's happening in our country,” she says she “had to come out and stand up” to protect her child's future.

Delaney, who runs an independent news outlet called the Irish Inquiry with her partner, Stephen Kerr, said her aim is to get into government to make changes and give a voice to regular people.

The pair are fundraising for their efforts to win seats in local elections through a GoFundMe page.

WATCH: Irish citizens clash with police over plan to house over 100 migrants in small town@GriptMedia journalist @Fatima_Gunning joins The @EzraLevant Show, to shed light on ongoing protests in Ireland against mass immigration.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/iitOLZCEQr pic.twitter.com/2q8k80O1WL — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2024

A resident of Dublin, Delaney says she's concerned letting her daughter play outside alone. She's not running where she lives, however, because the area “is gone,” describing it as “not safe” while recalling a recent incident that saw a migrant attempt to kidnap a two-year-old child.

“My daughter is the only Irish child in her class at school,” Delaney explained. “And I have nothing against the other children, but that's not normal. My daughter is the foreign national in her own country, and she doesn't understand what her school friends say.”

Other students in the class, Delaney says, speak a number of languages, including Slavic languages, Pakistani and others.

WATCH: Huge crowd opposing Ireland's mass migration policies chants "get them out!" at a protest in Dublin.https://t.co/WqweK1y1Sa pic.twitter.com/atVwvutkTl — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2024

“They have national book week here, where they're encouraging all the children to read. And all of that week, every day, they had someone come in and read a story. And every day the person came in and read the story in a different language and not in English.”

This, Delaney says, is why she's not running where she lives: “the people there won't vote for me.”

Current government officials, she says, are beholden to global organizations like the European Union or the United Nations.

“I think what happens is, these people are, say, selected not elected,” Delaney details. “In my opinion, [the politicians] are people who would never get to the top if it wasn't for the fact they're doing what they're told to do.”