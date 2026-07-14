Fully-exposed Peterborough man allegedly returns to terrorize residents after arrest

On the night of June 9, 2026, a man with no pants, fully exposed and masturbating, turned a quiet Peterborough co-op complex into a nightmare for multiple families. He was reportedly stalking women across the complex — knocking on windows, exposing himself, and trying to force his way into homes. Peterborough Police responded, arrested him, then released him the same night. He is said to have later returned to the same complex, continuing his spree.

One resident named Sarah explained that her oldest daughter was alone on the couch when the man knocked on her patio door. She says she saw him standing there pantsless, masturbating, staring at her. He casually waved. Her sister (second daughter) in the same complex also spotted him at her window earlier that night, noticing his legs in the bushes.

Then, hours later — after police had already picked him up once — he reportedly returned straight to the second daughter’s front door around 3 a.m. She opened it thinking it could be police, and he immediately tried to push his way inside. She had to jam the door shut with her shoulder, screaming for her dad while her young daughter woke up terrified at the top of the stairs. Neighbours eventually subdued him again.

Just hours earlier, around the corner at Shianne’s unit, her 21-year-old daughter was sitting on the front porch with her baby monitor when the same half-naked man charged her. She screamed and barely got the door closed in time. Shianne’s husband and sons chased the man through the complex. Video clearly shows the moment he ran to the door trying to force entry.

Police arrested him twice that night in the complex. They called it intoxication, took him away, and released him. He came right back. Officers told the women “he’s not targeting you,” allegedly asked questions about his masturbation “technique,” and one officer allegedly told Shianne’s daughter he “didn’t actually do anything” to her. Statements were incomplete or delayed. Follow-up was allegedly non-existent.

The co-op board trespassed him and warned residents in a letter sent out. Victims received cameras through victim services. Peterborough Police responded briefly to my detailed media request stating the calls were “resolved to the satisfaction of the complainants at the time.”

The mothers say that’s false — they expected charges for trespassing, indecent exposure, and attempted break-and-enter. Instead, he was taken to hospital, where he then allegedly left and returned to the complex. Upon the second arrest, he was allegedly taken to the police station for the rest of the night. Victims were allegedly told he would be back in the area the very next day to pick up his vehicle. His father was the one whom victims say came to get it the next day.

Women in Peterborough are left wondering why serial predatory behaviour gets treated as a minor inconvenience. Sarah and Shianne are demanding accountability and action while their families still live in fear. We will be following up with the families as the story develops.