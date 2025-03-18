Nas Daily tells Avi Yemini why he launched video with disgraced crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried

Appearing on The Yemini Report, Israeli-Palestinian vlogger Nas Daily discussed a controversial video he previously made with disgraced former crypto magnate Sam Bankman-Fried.

The video portrayed Bankman-Fried as the "most generous billionaire," with Nas Daily applauding the former FTX and Alameda Research owner for believing in the concept of 'earning to give.'

"The guy you see next to me is the most generous billionaire in the world,” the vlogger emphatically said as he stood beside Bankman-Fried in the opening portion of the video.

Nas Daily attempted to defend himself, saying he had no idea of Bankman-Fried's ulterior motives or potential criminality at the time.

"It's one of those things where like, given the information I have now, there's no other thing I could have done looking back in history," he said.

"So you're stuck with that label for years to come, but hopefully you can escape that label," the vlogger added.

Nas Daily also said he felt some of the backlash he received was unfair, as the video primarily promoted Bankman-Fried's philanthropy initiative rather than his cyptocurrency exchange FTX.

"This is where I felt unfairly treated because I specifically went there to not build up his FTX. His FTX thing, I only mentioned it in one second," he said.

"I wanted to build up his philanthropy, him giving away all his fortune right. So eighty percent of the video is about that. This was unpaid collaboration, I was not paid by FTX," he added.

Bankman-Fried was ultimately convicted of seven counts of fraud by a New York jury in 2023, and sentenced to 25 years in prison.