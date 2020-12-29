Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner was “heavily into conspiracy theories” about 5G networks

Nashville RV bomber Anthony Quinn Warner was “heavily into conspiracy theories” about 5G networks — believing that he would be “hailed a hero” for targeting a huge AT&T network, according to a report.

The 63-year-old man, who died in the Christmas Day suicide blast -- may have turned against the telecommunications industry following the 2011 death of his father, who worked for a company that later merged with AT&T, a source close to the investigation told the Daily Mail.

He was believed to be “heavily into conspiracy theories,” particularly over fears that 5G networks were killing people, the source said.

“The unofficial motive thus far is the suspect believed 5G was the root of all deaths in the region and he’d be hailed a hero,” the source told the outlet.

“We are waiting on the digital footprint that should finally provide us with some answers,” the source stated following a raid of Warner’s home in Antioch, a suburb of Nashville.

His father, Charles B. Warner, also nicknamed Popeye, spent his career working for BellSouth, which was acquired by AT&T in 2006, the report noted. He died in July 2011 of dementia at age 78 the outlet said.

According to the New York Times Warner’s ex-girlfriend stated that the bomber may have been dying prior to his attack.

Warner gifted his ex a car and signed away the deed to two homes, one before Thanksgiving, prior to his attack.

The 6:30 a.m. blast caused a huge disruption to communications systems that blacked out 911 centers in several surrounding counties.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper stated on Sunday that the bombing appeared to be an “infrastructure attack” targeting the AT&T building.

“To all of us locally, it feels like there has to be some connection with the AT&T facility and the site of the bombing,” Cooper told CBS News’ Face the Nation.

“It’s got to have something to do with the infrastructure,” he said.

Experts also warned that the attack shows vulnerabilities in America’s telecommunications industry.

“I think this is a wake-up call and a warning for all of us about how vulnerable our infrastructure is, how relatively easy it is for a single individual to do this,” Frank Figliuzzi, former assistant director of counterintelligence at the FBI, told Face The Nation.