Nashville Police delay release of transgender school shooter's manifesto amid lawsuit and public pressure

The Nashville Police Department has reversed its decision to release the manifesto of Audrey Hale, the trans school shooter responsible for the deaths of six people, including three children, at The Covenant School last month, citing a pending lawsuit.

The announcement came on Wednesday, as public pressure continues to mount for the release of documents believed to reveal the motives of the 28-year-old shooter, who was killed by police during the March 27 attack, the Daily Wire reported.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials informed the public of the decision in a brief statement.

"Due to pending litigation filed this week, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been advised by counsel to hold in abeyance the release of records related to the shooting at the Covenant School pending orders or direction of the court," read the statement.

Several media outlets have filed Freedom of Information Requests to obtain the documents. However, these requests were denied, with authorities invoking a provision allowing them to withhold records related to an ongoing case. Despite this, police officials announced late last month that they were preparing to release the documents.

The pending litigation referred to by the department seems to involve a lawsuit filed by the Tennessee Firearms Association (TFA), which claims that the police wrongfully denied its public records request. This means that the department is now withholding records because it is being sued for withholding records, a situation that could be resolved if Police Chief John Drake followed through on his pledge to Gov. Bill Lee.

Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, announced on April 27 that Chief Drake had assured him that "documents & information regarding the shooter will be released to the public very soon." The TFA's lawsuit questions the existence of an open criminal case when the perpetrator is deceased.

"Respondent's denial failed to identify any underlying criminal proceeding, or even a potential defendant, such that the requested records would be a 'case' under Rule 16 of the Tennessee Rules of Criminal Procedure," the lawsuit stated.

Tennessee resident Clata Brewer also filed a lawsuit on April 28 over alleged public records violations related to the case. The shooter, who identified as a man, killed three children and three adults at the Christian school during a time when transgender activists were protesting actions by Tennessee Republican lawmakers.

"One day this will make more sense. I've left more than enough evidence behind," the shooter told a friend shortly before the attack.