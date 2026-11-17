National Defence has disclosed an $18-million contract with Ecolog International, a services company whose vendor country is listed as the United Arab Emirates, that it says was left out of an earlier public disclosure.

The record is in National Defence's disclosure of contracts for the second quarter of 2026-27. It is dated July 8 and runs to May 30, 2029. The description reads "Acquisition and contract charges," and the comments add "Kingston." They also say the contract "was competitively sourced," yet the record lists the number of bids as zero and gives "Exceptionally advantageous conditions" as the reason for limiting tendering. Public Services and Procurement Canada awarded the contract on National Defence's behalf.

Ecolog describes itself as a global provider of integrated services and rapid-response solutions, offering catering, facility management, laundry, cleaning, personnel support and pest control, and says it began with peacekeeping support in the Balkans. An industry directory lists a Dubai Airport Free Zone address first among its offices, with others in Arlington, Virginia, Shanghai, Kuwait City, Beirut, Istanbul and Tetovo.

The record does not say what service the $18 million buys, where beyond the word "Kingston," or why a contract described as open bidding records no bids. It names no official, and it is not flagged as a minister's-office contract. David McGuinty is the minister of National Defence.