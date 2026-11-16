National Defence disclosed three separate travel records for Senior Associate Deputy Minister Kevin Brosseau’s trip to the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, and the records do not agree on what it cost.

Two of the entries (T-2026-P02-000111 and T-2026-P2-00076) give the same dates, May 28 to June 1, and the same total, $26,234, including $18,270 in airfare and $7,265 in lodging.

A third entry, T-2027-P2-00076, lists the same purpose and the same official but starts the trip two days earlier, on May 26, with airfare of $17,340 and a total of $25,303. None of the three records names the person who approved the trip.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is an annual defence summit in Singapore run by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a London think tank.

Brosseau was not the only senior official the department sent. Scott Millar, an assistant deputy minister for policy, disclosed a 15-day trip from May 18 to June 1 whose stated purpose was a German high-level steering group, European Union defence relations and the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The listed destinations are Berlin and Brussels, with London and Singapore recorded as other places visited. The total was $43,219, of which $30,108 was airfare and $9,508 was lodging.

The register also lists a Singapore trip by the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Jennie Carignan, from May 27 to June 2, at $24,765, made up of $21,384 in lodging and $3,381 in meals and incidentals.

A second entry for the same dates adds $530 in meals and incidentals, with a note that airfare and lodging were disclosed in another filing.

Using Brosseau’s $26,234 figure, the three officials’ trips come to about $94,000, before Carignan’s extra $530 entry. That total includes Millar’s stops in Berlin, Brussels and London.

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