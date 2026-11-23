The Liberal government’s Department of National Defence has committed $149,456 to three foreign think tanks this fiscal year, including $50,000 to a Brussels group whose published list of 2025 project funders includes the Mission of China to the European Union.

All three appear in the department’s newest proactive disclosure of grants under its Mobilizing Insights in Defence and Security (MINDS) program. By Rebel News’s count of the dataset on November 19, the disclosure lists 38 MINDS agreements worth $3.78 million for 2026-27.

Three went abroad. Friends of Europe in Brussels received $50,000 for a conference called "Clearing the Skies." The Atlantic Council of the United States in Washington got $49,978 for a workshop called "NATO in the North," and $49,478 went to the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London for a research paper.

The Friends of Europe record says "This project consists of a conference in Brussels, Belgium, examining Ukraine’s operational experience as a basis for informing and guiding a NATO-wide shift toward more agile drone and counter-drone policy."

Friends of Europe publishes a list of organizations that contributed to the revenues of its projects in 2025, excluding membership fees. It puts the European Commission in the top band, 251,000 to 500,000 euros; Google and the Mission of China to the EU in the 101,000 to 250,000 euro band; and the U.S. Mission to the EU and "Department of National Defence, Canada" in the 10,000 to 50,000 euro band.

Nothing in the records links the Chinese mission’s contribution to the drone conference the department funded.

According to the Atlantic Council record, its workshop "will convene Defence Team members, representatives from allied embassies in Washington, DC, United States government personnel, and NATO military leaders." The council’s 2025 honour roll lists the Government of Canada in its $100,000 to $249,999 tier of cash support.

Applicants may be "based in Canada or internationally," the department’s program page says, and the grant stream offers "up to $100,000." The 2026-27 Departmental Plan shows planned MINDS spending of $5,271,433 in grants and contributions.

The program’s guide says "There is no appeal mechanism for decisions made by DND to approve or not approve a grant"; no official is named on any record.