'National security issue': Former White House physician raises concerns over Biden's mental fitness

In a recent statement, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), former White House physician for Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, expressed grave concerns about President Joe Biden's ability to lead the nation effectively.

His remarks come in response to a report by the Wall Street Journal, which detailed instances where Biden struggled to function during closed-door meetings, leaving officials questioning his alertness and comprehension.

According to the report, which cited nearly four dozen individuals from both Democratic and Republican parties, Biden has exhibited difficulty grasping the details of his own policies, forgetting about their implementation, and making peculiar comments to lawmakers. The revelations have led Jackson to assert that the president's apparent cognitive issues pose a serious threat to U.S. national security, the Daily Wire reports.

"The article's just documenting what I've been saying all along: he's not fit to be the commander in chief," Jackson stated, emphasizing the significance of the president's mental acuity in such a crucial role. "He's got significant issues, he shouldn't have the job. You know, it's a national security issue for us."

Jackson, who served in the White House Medical Unit (WHMU) from 2006 and as the physician to the president from July 2013 to March 2018, also speculated that the well-sourced nature of the report might indicate an attempt by the political left to lay the groundwork for removing Biden from office.

The concerns raised by the former White House physician have reignited the debate surrounding the president's mental fitness and the potential implications for the nation's leadership and security.