Nationals embark on 'listening tour' to win over female vote

Nationals leader David Littleproud / ABC

Nationals leader David Littleproud will conduct a listening tour of regional Australia in a bit to lure women and young people back to the party.

Littleproud said the Coalition needed to “rebuild trust” with women and younger voters who deserted the Coalition at the last election.

He said the party’s position on a number of issues had alienated women, many of whom felt like the Nationals had forgotten them.

“We’ll be there to genuinely listen, understand and rebuild trust,” he said.

Littleproud said access and affordability of childcare would be a big focus of the tour.

“Regional Australians face difficulty in not just paying for childcare but in finding it, so what are the practical solutions to tackle this?” he said.

He said understanding discrepancies in superannuation between men and women would also be a hot topic of discussion.

Mr Littleproud hopes to connect with women and youth in rural areas and “bring them back” to the party, as well as encourage new members to join.

Littleproud will tour regional NSW, Victoria, and Queensland alongside his deputy Perin Davey.

The pair will begin their tour in Mildura in early October.