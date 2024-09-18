Nationwide parental rights march to protect kids from radical gender ideology returns

E-transfer (Canada):

This Friday, at least 38 cities across Canada are expected to see “1 Million March 4 Children” demonstrations and a boycott school day, taking place in opposition to the sexual indoctrination of children occurring in schools.

An organizer of the 1 Million March 4 Children demonstration calls out the mainstream media for downplaying the concerns of Canadian parents.



"These are not children of the state...we will not stand by while our children are force-fed radical and dangerous ideologies." pic.twitter.com/RXy20S7WY0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 21, 2024

The protest is the second of its kind and is primarily organized by a multi-faith and family-focused nonprofit called Hands Off Our Kids.

According to the organization's website, their purpose is to “unite Canadians of all faiths, backgrounds, colours and creeds in order to safeguard children from gender ideology teachings, sexual indoctrination, and exposure to explicit sexual content, ensuring that parental consent remains paramount.”

In 2023, woke union representatives, legacy media journalists and sex activists came out ahead of the peaceful demonstration to label it as hateful and “anti-inclusive,” which resulted in counter-protests assembling at certain locations.

“I really don’t think they’ve got the message. I can’t imagine who is protesting a mother or father wanting to have a say in their kids' education,” Hands Off Our Kids co-founder Kareem Tadros told Rebel News in an interview, setting the record straight.

This is what the so called “high-risk” 1 Million March 4 Children was like in Coquitlam last month.



The article makes no mention of how peaceful the the protest was. As for the “Sogi supporter” who was punched I did not see this occurs so can’t comment. https://t.co/euMLEyfac5 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 15, 2023

“We’ve been very transparent. We’re not against anybody; we are moms and dads who have a God-given right to have a say in our kids' education,” added Tadros.

According to Tadros, the organization has yet to hear of union representatives organizing counter-protests for this year’s event, but all peaceful counter-protesters are welcome to attend and listen to their reasonable requests, which have been misunderstood.

“We believe education should be age appropriate. We believe a Canadian flag is the only flag that really unites all people; it’s the most inclusive flag in Canada. We believe in safe spaces for all genders. You know, women and biological girls should have their safe spaces as well, and that should not be taken away from them.”

“These are all basic and fundamental things that we are talking about,” said Tadros.

In addition to the Hands Off Our Kids demonstrations, other 1 Million March for Children demonstrations organized independently, are also set to take place on Friday. All events appear to be making preparations for kids in attendance to have a fun-filled day while participating.

1 Million March 4 Children is back in Surrey BC, Canada. https://t.co/JKWlUTdIYw pic.twitter.com/BrYlVgs0Fj — Amrit Birring - What's life without Freedom! (@abirring) August 17, 2024

Rebel News will be deploying journalists to cover demonstrations in various cities.