BREAKING: NATO activates Response Force for first time ever due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

NATO has activated the NATO Response Force for the first time in history, doing so as a defensive measure in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Tod Wolters announced the activation of the multinational force, which consists of air, land, sea, and special operations units from NATO-aligned countries including the United States and Canada. The force will be able to quickly deploy in support of the NATO alliance.

The force has not yet deployed, but has been put on standby. It is unclear at this time how many troops the force will contain.

The activation of the response troops doesn’t mean that any NATO or U.S. troops will enter Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, in support of the Ukrainian military against the Russians.

President Joe Biden has stated that U.S. troops deploying to eastern Europe will be there to bolster NATO countries anxious about Russia’s actions against its neighbour, but will not be participating in ongoing battles in Ukraine.

“This is an historic moment and the very first time the Alliance has employed these high readiness forces in a deterrence and defense role. They represent a flexible, combat credible force that can be employed in multiple ways and we are utilizing fully their inherent agility,” Wolters said in a statement.

“These deterrence measures are prudent and enhance our speed, responsiveness and capability to shield and protect the one billion citizens we swore to protect.”

