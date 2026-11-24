Natural Resources Canada has committed $5 million to CSA Group, formerly the Canadian Standards Association, for "Phase 4" of a program to develop codes and standards for clean fuels, Rebel News can reveal. That brings the agreement values of the three documented phases to $16.87 million since 2022.

The contribution agreement, which runs from Aug. 5, 2026, to May 30, 2029, is listed in the federal government's proactive disclosure of grants and contributions under the program "Clean Fuels Codes and Standards."

The record is titled "Codes and Standards for Decarbonization through Clean Fuels – Phase 4: Advancing the Clean Fuels Standardization Ecosystem." Its stated purpose is "to create new and revised codes, standards and learning solutions to support the safe advancement of clean fuels."

The earlier phases are in the same database. Phase 2, which started July 22, 2022, carries an agreement value of $4.87 million. Phase 3, which ran from Feb. 29, 2024, to May 31, 2026, carries $7 million. Together with Phase 4, that's $16.87 million. A 2021 agreement worth $660,000 for similar clean-fuels work isn't labelled as a phase and isn't counted in that total.

A separate agreement under the department's Energy Innovation Program, worth $3,851,373 after a December 2025 amendment, pays CSA Group to develop "Codes and Standards for the Zero-Emission Vehicle Sector" through March 2027. That record lists CSA Group as a for-profit organization.

CSA Group describes its standards arm as "Not-for-Profit Standards Development," while its "global commercial subsidiaries provide expert testing, inspection, and certification services." Its 2025-26 annual report lists David Weinstein as president and CEO and says registered members can view its audited financial results.

The program falls under Tim Hodgson, minister of energy and natural resources in Prime Minister Mark Carney's cabinet. The records don't name a signing official.

Three documented phases since 2022 now total $16.87 million, and the fourth was filed without any announcement from the department.