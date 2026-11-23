Natural Resources Canada has signed a contribution agreement worth up to $19 million to deliver front-line firefighting equipment, training and knowledge to Latin American countries, Rebel News can reveal.

The agreement with the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) is listed in the federal proactive disclosure database of grants and contributions under the Global Forest Leadership program. It runs from July 22, 2026 to March 31, 2030. Rebel News could find no news release announcing it.

The record is titled “Frontline Gear Support Initiative.” Its expected result reads, “Under this Project, the Proponent will increase wildfire response capacity in priority Latin American countries through strategic delivery of front-line firefighting equipment, training and knowledge.”

The department’s program page lists, among the things the program pays for, “providing practical and concrete responses to international requests for wildland fire and forest stewardship assistance.”

The same program gave CIFFC $345,000 in September 2024, over 18 months, “to purchase and store an inventory of strategic equipment to respond to international requests for assistance.” The new agreement is 55 times larger and runs about four years.

Two more Global Forest Leadership agreements were signed in the same quarter. One gives $495,000 to Regione Toscana, the regional government of Tuscany in Italy, through March 2029 for the Mediterranean Model Forest Network. The other is a $150,000 grant to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs for the UN Forum on Forests secretariat.

Canada had “more than 5,400 wildfires this year that burned approximately 4.5 million hectares,” Public Safety Canada reported on Oct. 15. Ottawa also funds CIFFC at home, committing $316.7 million over five years for leased aircraft that provinces can request.

Some provinces have struggled to staff their own fire lines. In July, the Ontario public service union OPSEU/SEFPO said the province had “roughly 153 initial attack crews” against the 250 it said were needed, or “61 per cent of capacity.” Ontario Natural Resources Minister Mike Harris countered that about 155 crews were deployed, and Premier Doug Ford rejected the claim.

Saskatchewan’s provincial auditor reported that 23 of 226 Type 1 firefighter positions were vacant as of January 2026, and that two of the province’s six CL-215T water bombers had been out for repairs since November 2024 and were expected back by July 2026.

Tim Hodgson, minister of Energy and Natural Resources since May 2025, heads the department. The record does not say who approved the agreement.

Up to $19 million in Canadian firefighting gear and training is bound for Latin America, and the minister has not said a word about it.