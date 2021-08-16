Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden calls Afghanistan retreat “worst loss in American history”

Rob O'Neill

Rob O’Neill, the former U.S. Navy SEAL who killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011, blasted the Biden administration over its handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying people need to resign and that men who died in the country would be ashamed of the president.

O’Neill singled out General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff over Twitter, calling for him to resign.

“There are Afghans falling to their deaths off of our retreating aircraft,” O’Neill said. “Has @thejointstaff resigned yet?”

There are Afghans falling to their deaths off of our retreating aircraft. Has @thejointstaff resigned yet? — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 16, 2021

“Has this dude quit yet? @thejointstaff” he added as he tagged Milley’s office.

Has this dude quit yet? @thejointstaff — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 16, 2021

O’Neill added:

“This is the worst loss in American history. Our most popular president has vanished. Prove me wrong.”

“Everything Democrats touch turns to s**t. Prove me wrong.”

“My friends who died for no reason would be disgusted with this administration.”

“Have any of our generals and admirals resigned out of disgrace yet?”

“We’ve heard more from The Taliban than we have from the most popular president in our history. Anything @PressSec ?”

“People are being killed trying to evacuate Kabul. But don’t worry… Jen Psaki will tell us what’s actually happening once dips**t goes to sleep.”

“Do I have this all right?: Our border is wide open, China’s biological weapon is surging, we closed our pipelines but opened Russia’s, the Taliban is back in charge, we are defunding the police and people with penises are women. What did I miss?”

“Joe Biden opposed the raid to kill bin Laden. At least he lost Afghanistan in 7 months.”

“Remember when people held hands and jump to their deaths out of the twin towers? Neither does @POTUS”

Other tweets included:

“Freedom itself was attacked this morning by a faceless coward. And Freedom will be defended” Unless a worthless politician is in charge. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 15, 2021

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who has repeatedly called out President Biden for his apparent cognitive deterioration, took aim at the president on Twitter, saying, “OUTRAGEOUS! Biden needs to address the nation TONIGHT. If he’s not mentally capable of handling this crisis, he needs to resign IMMEDIATELY. America deserves better than this - OUR VETERANS DESERVE BETTER THAN THIS! Come out of hiding at Camp David and do your damn job!”

OUTRAGEOUS! Biden needs to address the nation TONIGHT. If he’s not mentally capable of handling this crisis, he needs to resign IMMEDIATELY. America deserves better than this - OUR VETERANS DESERVE BETTER THAN THIS! Come out of hiding at Camp David and do your damn job! https://t.co/I1zTcRLpgZ — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 16, 2021

Former President Donald Trump also issued a statement demanding Biden’s resignation, saying, “What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary,” adding, “It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!”