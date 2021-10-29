NB pastor compelled to sign gov't document forcing church to adhere to insane COVID-19 restrictions

Save Pastor Phil - Legal Fund Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Phil by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 208 Donors

Pastor Phil Hutchings of His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John, New Brunswick, is set to appear before a judge alongside other administrators of his church, who will be compelled to sign an undertaking recognizing the "beneficial intentions" of government COVID-19 policies and promising to follow them, without obstructing surveillance from law enforcement.

After spending seven nights in jail, pastor Phil was already compelled to sign the undertaking, which the court will seek to impose on the other administrators of the church as well.

The government demands that churches turn away the unvaccinated, keep a record of who sat in which row and pew number, forbid singing, and enforce mandatory face masks.

Refusal to comply with the undertakings could result in jail time, hefty fines, and bankruptcy.

Rebel News has been fighting for Pastor Phil’s fine, and has now retained a new lawyer for the family to help in this civil matter as well.

