NBC host Chuck Todd: Biden ‘really needs’ Trump to win GOP primary because he already beat him once

NBC / Creative Commons

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

NBC host Chuck Todd said on Sunday that President Joe Biden "really needs" former president Donald Trump to be the Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2024, suggesting that the two political figures are in a "codependent relationship."

Trump’s reputation as a divisive figure in American politics would enable Biden to focus on Trump’s reputation as a divider, and contrast himself as a uniter. It would be far more difficult for Biden to use the same angle of attack on other Republican candidates, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In Biden's announcement video, he said, "But you know, around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms, cutting social security that you've paid for your entire life, while cutting taxes from the very wealthy, dictating what healthcare decisions women can make, banning books and telling people who they can love all while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote."

During a panel discussion, Todd addressed Biden's remarks and noted that the video seemed to focus more on who Biden is running against than what he has accomplished during his time in office, Mediate reported.

"It felt like it is about who he's running against again," Todd said. "And it felt very much almost like – and they even referenced the first video."

Todd continued, "He really needs Donald Trump to be the nominee and Donald Trump responded on this Thursday by sort of focusing on him," suggesting that the two politicians are in a "codependent relationship."

An NBC News poll released last week found that the majority of Americans do not want either Biden or Trump to run for president again. The poll revealed that 70% of Americans, including 51% of Democrats, do not want Biden to run for reelection. Meanwhile, 60% of Americans, including a third of Republicans, say that Trump should not run again.

As the political landscape shifts in anticipation of the 2024 presidential election, the potential Biden-Trump rivalry remains a topic of discussion, with commentators like Chuck Todd highlighting the seemingly intertwined political fortunes of the two men.