NBC's Chuck Todd claims Biden’s cognitive decline is an 'open secret' known for years
NBC News’ Chuck Todd stated on Tuesday that Biden’s deteriorating cognitive health has been an "open secret" for years. He disclosed that a senior member of Biden’s cabinet suggested in 2022 that the president is not fit to run for re-election.
“I’m not gonna out the cabinet secretary, right?” Todd said on his podcast, “The Chuck Toddcast”. “But I had a cabinet secretary two years ago… all out of the blue ask me, ‘Do you really think he’s gonna — he can’t run again like this?'”
The former "Meet the Press" host then mentioned that the secretary informed him he had limited interaction with Biden.
Joe Biden says that he "applauds China", then corrects himself and says Canada.— Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) March 24, 2023
"So today, I applaud China for stepping up...You can tell what I'm thinking about — China." pic.twitter.com/tUlHU4S0V7
“This is a pretty senior cabinet secretary. And this was two years ago,” Todd added. “This is one of those, you know, it’s the classic open secret, a non-versation, right? It’s the story everybody knows and no one was — everybody was afraid to talk about.”
Todd also criticized the Biden administration for concealing Biden's health issues, particularly for allowing the mainstream media to overlook it.
WATCH: ‘Who’s worse, Trudeau or Biden?’— Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) July 4, 2024
.@SarahCStock asks Conservatives and freedom fighters their thoughts on the state of political leadership in America and Canada at Turning Point Action's annual People's Convention.https://t.co/us5WatS5OM.
MORE: https://t.co/UYPvOqtAP5 pic.twitter.com/Ha9wqhhTK3
“It looks like they’re putting, essentially, party over country — and for what?” he stated. “They cannot, I mean, there is no evidence — this is irresponsible — there is no evidence he can serve four years.”
The First Lady's exchange with reporters comes as more House Democrats call for President Biden to step aside.— Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) July 9, 2024
MORE: https://t.co/61hrsoyjFx pic.twitter.com/VSo06iWbkW
“But now you have to wait till the New York Times goes to the visitor logs, finds eight visits!” he said. “‘No, it wasn’t eight. It’s just been three with Biden. But don’t worry, all is good.’ They have no credibility left on this topic. None.”
Despite concerns from Democrats, Biden has firmly insisted on remaining in the race, stating in a recent ABC News interview that he would only withdraw if directed by the “Lord Almighty.”
- By David Menzies
