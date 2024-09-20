NDP asks NATO affiliate if there are defence mechanisms against independent media outlets like Rebel News

E-transfer (Canada):

This week, a session of the Standing Committee on National Defence raised serious questions about the state of discourse in Canada.

NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen directed a surprising inquiry towards an “expert witness,” Stephen Saideman, concerning NATO’s defences against the so-called far-right, lumping in media outlets like Rebel News and Truth North under that umbrella. She implied that these platforms align ideologically with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite lacking credible evidence to support that claim.

WATCH: NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen says opposing the radical LGBTQ agenda, forced vaccines or questioning Residential School hoaxes, like how Rebel News does, makes you a Russian asset.



She then asks an "expert" witness how this can be "defeated" in Canada.https://t.co/MiSqptmdu0 pic.twitter.com/ngbtgWFSEK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 19, 2024

Interestingly, Saideman is a political scientist and educrat who receives funding from Canada’s Department of National Defence’s MINDS program, which advocates for “challenging assumptions” and introducing “diverse viewpoints” into military decision-making. It’s an approach that epitomizes the infusion of identity politics and social justice into military operations, which, notably, are critically underfunded.

Rather than recognizing the diverse perspectives held by Canadians on issues such as the introduction of sexual ideologies in schools or the concerns surrounding unverified residential school graveyard claims, the duo opts for a misleading characterization of these viewpoints as “far right,” or inherently Kremlin-funded.

In a now-deleted tweet, Globe and Mail columnist Doug Saunders claimed Rebel News operated as a Kremlin front. This accusation, perpetuated by Mathyssen, lacks factual grounding and is emblematic of a broader trend where valid concerns are brushed aside in favour of sensationalized narratives.

The documents Saunders referenced fail to support his assertions. They merely indicated a bot responding to a Rebel article about U.S. military capabilities, not evidence of Russian influence. Such mischaracterizations risk damaging the integrity of public discourse, reinforcing a narrative that dismisses dissenting views as conspiratorial.

This episode illustrates the need for vigilance against the political double-speak permeating Canadian media and politics. By labelling dissenters as “far-right” or “Russian propagandists,” officials undermine genuine discussions and silence diverse viewpoints.

Canadians must remain alert to these manipulative tactics that seek to stifle open discourse and silence diverse viewpoints.