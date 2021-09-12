NDP leader Jagmeet Singh refuses to answer questions from any of Rebel's female journalists

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1297 Donors

Following not one, but two victories over the Leaders' Debates Commission, Rebel News was granted access for 11 of our journalists to ask questions following the two debates sanctioned by the commission.

Despite being the courts recognizing Rebel News and allowing us access to the debates, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh won't answer our questions.

He says he respects women but when any of our female reporters try to ask him questions he does not answer.

Our reporters are representing millions of Canadians who deserve answers and respect from our politicians.

We want to talk about the issues the other media won’t.

Because if we don’t talk about freedom, about ending the lockdowns, about protecting our civil liberties and our medical privacy, who will?