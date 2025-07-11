NDP MPs push Nobel nod for UN official sanctioned by U.S. for antisemitism and lawfare

While Jewish Canadians face an unprecedented wave of violence and fear—from vandalized synagogues to school shootings—the NDP is backing a figure formally sanctioned by the U.S. for her role in fuelling antisemitic rhetoric and “lawfare.”

Sheila Gunn Reid
  News

 

Two senior NDP MPs—Alexandre Boulerice and Heather McPherson—have announced their intent to nominate Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, for the Nobel Peace Prize, despite her being sanctioned by the U.S. under Executive Order 14203 just days earlier.

Since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, antisemitic incidents in Canada have skyrocketed:

  • Annual antisemitic incidents soared from 2,769 in 2022 to 5,791 in 2023, then hit a record 6,219 in 2024—the highest since tracking began in 1982

  • In Toronto alone, antisemitic hate crime reports doubled, from 65 incidents in 2022 to 135 in 2023 

  • Vancouver police noted that of 47 incidents in 2023, 33 occurred after October 7—a 62% jump from the previous year 

  • Montreal has seen violent outbreaks—including gunfire at Jewish schools, near-weekly anti-Jewish protests, and Molotov cocktails against community centres—with nationwide antisemitic incidents up a staggering 670% 

On July 9, 2025, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Albanese under Executive Order 14203, accusing her of:

  • Using her UN position to lobby the ICC against U.S. and Israeli officials

  • Naming and shaming dozens of Western companies tied to Israel

  • Framing Hamas’s October 7 attacks as a justified reaction rather than terrorism

Her assets in the U.S. are frozen, and her entry is banned. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called her actions “unabashed antisemitism, support for terrorism, and open contempt for the U.S. and Israel.”

McPherson and Boulerice are pitching Albanese as a fearless advocate who’s exposing “settler colonialism” and genocide in Gaza. They lambasted Israel’s leadership, including calling out PM Netanyahu’s Nobel nomination of Donald Trump as a “bad joke.”

