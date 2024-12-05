NDP won't pass non-confidence motion that quotes their leader’s criticism of Trudeau

New Democrats are firm in their opposition to Conservative non-confidence votes that would dissolve Parliament if successful. Three votes thus far have failed, with outcomes of future votes not likely to differ.

The NDP earlier refused to side with Conservative MPs and the Bloc Québécois on confidence matters, after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Canadians are “struggling” and deserve a government that works for them.

Singh formally repudiated his 2022 Supply And Confidence Agreement on September 4. At the time, he said the Trudeau government was “too weak, too selfish” to work with.

Jagmeet Singh declares the NDP will not follow suit with the Conservatives and Bloc in trying to topple the Trudeau Liberals.

"I'm not going to let Pierre Poilievre, the king cut himself, and the Bloc decide when to cut these things that people need." https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/NAxhMYGvJQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 30, 2024

The Official Opposition is expected to introduce another non-confidence motion Thursday that quotes Singh's criticism of the Liberals, reported CTV News. The debate and vote are set for Monday.

Singh told reporters he will not play “Pierre Poilievre’s games” as that would cut programs the NDP support, he said. “I have no interest in that.”

“I want people to actually start to benefit from the pharmacare legislation we passed,” Singh said, meaning Monday’s vote will likely fail to generate sufficient support.

The Tories will have two more opportunities after the fact to dissolve Parliament, with the Bloc Québécois likely to support the Official Opposition.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Blanchet is threatening the Trudeau Liberals with an election if he doesn't get his way. "If they're not willing to do this, then we're heading for an election."https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/SR5hBdxfae — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 17, 2024

The Québec separatists could not strike a deal with the Trudeau government in October, after failing to pass pension reform and supply management legislation, prompting them to call for a snap election.

Despite expressing similar frustrations, New Democrats have been unwilling to fire Trudeau. Singh said his party is not looking to call a snap election.

“They’re [Canadians] having a hard time affording their groceries,” he previously told reporters. “They're having a hard time affording a place to call home and seniors are just getting help with their teeth.”

In March 2022, New Democrats pledged support for Trudeau in confidence matters through June 2025. In exchange, the Liberals would prioritize pharmacare and dental care in the House of Commons.

Cabinet reneged on the agreement last December 31 by failing to pass a pharmacare bill as promised. “I am going into this with eyes wide open,” Singh said at the time.

Pierre Poilievre urges Jagmeet Singh to immediately call for an election.



"Don't wait for the Bloc to bail you out, announce your position on this motion and trigger a carbon tax election now." https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/dfMbyiBeDW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 18, 2024

Poilievre previously challenged New Democrats to dissolve Parliament on the first of three confidence votes in September. Each motion has thus failed, including a 151-176 vote on the evening of November 28.

At the time, the Trudeau government and allied New Democrats passed a $1.6 billion GST relief package for consumers, when purchasing essential goods. The average Canadian household will save only $4.51 in GST over a two-month period, starting December 14.

Monday’s non-confidence vote came to fruition after Speaker Greg Fergus paused a filibuster on a privilege debate concerning a defunct green technology fund. The Conservatives will cease debate should the NDP topple the Trudeau government.

“I'm not gonna let Pierre Poilievre and the Bloc decide when to cut these things that people need,” Singh told reporters on October 29. “I'm not gonna play their games,” he said.