Nearly 25,000 Canadians died waiting for surgeries or diagnostic scans over past year: report

Shocking new data obtained by SecondStreet.org through freedom of information requests shows the scale of Canada's failing healthcare system.

The report found that nearly 25,000 patients have died over the past year while awaiting medical care like diagnostic scans or surgeries.

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie reacted to the disturbing report as concerns with Canada's faltering healthcare system continue to mount.

"These numbers are absolutely crazy, in what's supposed to be a first-world country with world-class health care," said Tamara.

"Canada's socialized healthcare system has been a talking point for generations as like the world-class, leading, cutting-edge place to be for health care, and yet we have tens of thousands of Canadians dying on waitlists," she continued.

Alexa also reacted to the concerning report, noting the degrading state of Canada's emergency rooms. "This is so ironic because during COVID-19 they were saying to you, 'you really need to get vaxed', why, 'because it's for your health, it's to protect the population,'" she said,

"And then when you're really really really sick, you have no services, you're left by yourself in the emergency room for hours until you're like suffering so much that you're asking for MAiD ... our system is so broken," Alexa continued.

According to the report, Ontario had the highest number of reported wait-list deaths over the last year with 10,634. Quebec had the second highest number of wait-list deaths at 6,290, with B.C. following at 4,620.