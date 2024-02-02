Nearly 400 criminals sentenced to maximum security were housed in medium security prisons in 2023

The data was revealed in a Corrections Services Canada response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Bev Shipley.

Remove Ads

Since 2015, the number of security decreases for offenders outpaced security increases. 3,892 federal inmates saw a security increase, while 5,729 saw a decrease.

Three-time Canadian killer Paul Bernardo wasn't the only dangerous criminal being housed in a prison with a security level lower than the maximum.

The data was revealed in a Corrections Services Canada response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Bev Shipley, who asked for the number of times Corrections Services Canada has overridden an inmate security level in relation to the security cutoff scores in the custody rating scale.

According to the information tabled in the House of Commons:

In 2022-23, 385 criminals supposed to be in maximum security are housed in medium security instead.

A handful of criminals were supposed to be in maximum security but were instead just in minimum security - 3 last year and 4 in 2019-2020.

Legally declared Dangerous Offenders — who may be held indefinitely in some cases due to the risk to the public — being held in lower-level security amounted to 8 in 2022-23 alone, for a total of 79 since 2015.

High-profile offenders receiving a security decreased decision from 2015 was 17.

Several multiple murderers were also kept in lower-level security in recent years, like the aforementioned Paul Bernardo, who killed two schoolgirls in Ontario in the 90s and his wife and accomplice Karla Homolka's sister Tammy. He was recently discovered to be housed in av medium security facility.

Multiple murderers between 2015 and 2016 and 2022 and 2023, given security decrease decisions were four.

It's no wonder Canada is seeing crime skyrocket in all of our cities, up 34% since the Liberals took office.

The Liberals are coddling the worst amongst us. In contrast, accusing their political enemies of being violent insurrectionists.

Canada Crime News Analysis Fix Our Cities
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.