Nearly 400 foreign criminals, human rights violators and security threats still in Canada

Canada’s deportation system is failing — and the numbers prove it.

Fresh figures obtained through an order paper question in the House of Commons reveal that, as of mid-2025, nearly 400 foreign nationals deemed too dangerous or unfit to remain in the country are still here.

These aren’t minor immigration violators — they include convicted criminals, human rights abusers, organized crime members and even individuals flagged as national security threats.

The 2025 numbers so far are grim:

141 foreign criminals not being deported at all.

5 human rights violators remain in Canada.

5 national security threats are still on Canadian soil.

212 deportations of foreign criminals have been officially “paused.”

18 foreign criminals are listed as Wanted but have not been located.

155 foreign criminals are in the “removal in progress” category.

8 human rights violators are in deportation proceedings but not yet removed.

7 national security threats are also still in Canada under “removal in progress.”

The breakdown exposes how Canada’s border enforcement agency is overwhelmed.

Deportations can be “paused” for years due to appeals, pending court cases, criminal charges or paperwork issues. Others slip through entirely: 18 known criminals have vanished into the country, marked as Wanted but not found.

The Carney government insists removals are “a priority” and points to logistical hurdles such as uncooperative foreign governments, lack of travel documents and limits on commercial airlines.

Those excuses mean little when the people left in Canada are convicted criminals, war criminals and individuals flagged as national security threats.

The Liberals boast that the Canada Border Services Agency deported over 18,000 people in 2024 — the most in a decade. But those numbers mask the dangerous backlog.

Nearly 400 high-risk cases in just the first six months of 2025 show that Ottawa is failing to keep its promise to protect Canadians from those who have no right to remain here.