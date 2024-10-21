Nearly 50,000 ballots still uncounted in B.C. election: Dominion tabulators, recounts to decide final outcome

As British Columbians anxiously await the final vote count, all eyes are on two ridings that could determine the balance of power: Juan de Fuca-Malahat and Surrey City Centre. These pivotal ridings saw the top two candidates finish within 100 votes of each other, triggering mandatory recounts under the Provincial Elections Act.

With both races too close to call, the remaining uncounted ballots hold the potential to flip these critical seats, potentially altering the makeup of the next government. If either riding changes hands during the recount or final tally, it could be the difference between a majority or a hung legislature, making them the focal point of this intense election battle.

B.C.’s 43rd provincial election is far from over, as nearly 50,000 uncounted ballots loom over the race. The outcome still hangs in the balance, hinging on final counts and potential recounts between October 26 and 28. As tension builds, Dominion Voting Systems’ tabulators will be under intense scrutiny, with results expected to follow a strict and crucial timeline.

Despite Elections BC’s announcement that the “initial count” is complete, it only represents a partial view of the election. While a record-breaking 2.04 million ballots have been counted so far, the nearly 50,000 remaining votes could still change the outcome dramatically.

These ballots, including mail-in ballots received after the close of advance voting and out-of-district ballots cast at non-tech polling places, require additional integrity checks. These checks ensure voter eligibility and prevent potential double-voting.

The process kicks off on October 26, when final counts will begin. This phase is expected to take up to three days, with Elections BC aiming to wrap up by October 28.

But it doesn’t end there: if the final count results are razor-thin in certain ridings, judicial recounts could be triggered. These recounts, which require a formal request by a candidate or official, could add another layer of uncertainty and extend the timeline beyond the expected results announcement.

That means the final decision could stretch into early November.

Adding to the suspense is the role of Dominion Voting Systems’ tabulators, which processed in-person votes cast during advance polls and on election day. While Elections BC has not flagged any issues with the machines so far, Dominion’s past controversies make the scrutiny inevitable.

Dominion’s tabulators will undergo increased audits and oversight during the final count to verify accuracy, with independent observers and party representatives closely monitoring the process.

If discrepancies emerge between tabulator results and manual counts, recounts could be ordered in specific ridings, adding further delay to the final results. This is particularly critical in the two closest ridings — Juan de Fuca-Malahat and Surrey City Centre — where initial results had the top two candidates separated by fewer than 100 votes, triggering mandatory recounts.

The current seat count remains tight, with the B.C. NDP leading in 46 ridings, the B.C. Conservatives in 45, and the B.C. Greens holding just two seats. Since no party has reached the 47-seat majority threshold, these uncounted ballots are likely to be decisive in determining who will form the next government.

Elections BC has pledged to provide a detailed breakdown of the remaining ballots by electoral district before final counts start, offering more transparency as the process unfolds.

The final week of October promises to be pivotal in B.C.’s electoral saga.

With each ballot under a microscope and Dominion tabulators facing intense scrutiny, B.C. voters will have to wait a bit longer to know the true results. It’s clear that this election isn’t just about choosing a government — it’s also a referendum on the integrity of the voting system itself.

If the timeline holds, British Columbians might have clarity by the end of the month. But if recounts reveal discrepancies or the need for further verification, the process could extend into early November. The election drama is far from over, and every vote — and every tabulator — counts.