Nearly 5000 kids were cited by police for quarantine enforcement, amongst nearly 60,000 minors forced into some form of federal COVID isolation
'A warning was issued in person by a law enforcement officer as a result of non-compliance identified either at the port of entry or during a police check at the traveler’s quarantine address,' wrote the PHAC in response to an inquiry of ministry.
Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu asked the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC):
With regard to minors being warned of imprisonment or fines if they broke the previous quarantine requirements for certain individuals returning to Canada, since April 2020 broken down by year: How many travelers under age 18 received such warnings?
According to PHAC, 58,760 warnings were issued to kids. Most involved warnings by Public Health Agency inspectors to parents, although 4883 kids (and their parents) were visited by cops to check for quarantine compliance.
Restrictions for travelers ended October 1, 2022.
