Nearly 82% of illegal migrants crossing at Roxham Road end up in taxpayer-funded hotels

William - stock.adobe.com

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

The data was uncovered in an inquiry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) posed by Alberta Conservative MP Michelle Rempel-Garner, who asked for information on the government's contracts with hotels to house illegal migrants and the numbers of migrants being "accommodated."

"Who is being punished in this story?"



Alexa Lavoie shares the latest developments from the illegal border crossing at Roxham Road.



FULL REPORT With @SheilaGunnReid and @TheVoiceAlexa Lavoie: https://t.co/OvXWoOfKAf pic.twitter.com/pUZ2PtpYsB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 17, 2022

There are 14 hotels on contract across the country. The documents cover the timeframe of 2018 to October 2022.

“The federal government has spent almost $94-million since the last election booking entire hotels for months to accommodate an influx of asylum seekers entering Canada, according to an access-to-information request.” https://t.co/V4ycDVTz5I — Dan Albas MP (@DanAlbas) January 22, 2023

The documents show a surge in illegal crossings, from just 50 requiring hotel accommodations in 2018 up to 27,555 inclusive to October 2022. The surge has been attributed to a tweet sent by Trudeau in late 2017, wherein the Prime Minister welcomed migrants to Canada to troll President Trump's ban on immigration from several failed states.

Since Justin Trudeau’s “Welcome to Canada” tweet in 2017, over 50,000 people have crossed into Canada illegally. #cdnpoli #cdnimm https://t.co/Ld0Wh8DVS8 — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) January 5, 2020

Lacolle, Quebec, the site of the infamous Roxham Road illegal crossing where the majority of such entries happen, has gone from 25 illegal border crossers housed in hotels in 2018 to 615 in 2022. Dorval now has over 10,000 asylum seekers being put up in hotels - 10 times the 2021 numbers. Prior to 2021, there were no asylum seekers requiring "accommodations" at Dorval.

In the province of Ontario, Ottawa, Cornwall, and Niagara Falls are housing migrants from Roxham Road. 26,000+ (of the 31,870) migrants that entered Canada via the illegal crossing at Roxham Road between 2018 and October 2022, were housed at hotels; about 81.76%.

The problem is set to get much worse for Canadian taxpayers.

#REPORT: New York City is now paying for migrants to be bused up to Roxham Road to enter Canada illegally. pic.twitter.com/IrIV3aallJ — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) February 6, 2023

New York City, ironically a sanctuary city, is now purchasing bus tickets to send migrants from the Big Apple to the Canadian border.

Read the documents: