Needed to see 'more of that Trump fire': Reactions to first Trump-Harris debate

Former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris went head-to-head Tuesday night in the first presidential debate since incumbent President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid, David Menzies and Avi Yemini had special live coverage of the debate last night, where Trump took on not only Harris but both of the ABC moderators as well.

“It's been a disappointing debate for a few reasons,” said Avi, who noted that despite “the fact that its three on one,” Trump had “been very soft and we haven't got to see the real Trump we know and love.”

“She's just getting away with whatever she wants to say,” remarked Sheila, referring to the lack of pushback by the moderators against Harris' falsehoods. “But as a Trump fan, I would have liked to have seen more of that Trump fire. He is the most hilarious, entertaining politician in modern history and I'm not seeing it.”