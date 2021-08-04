WATCH: Neil Oliver: For the sake of freedom – yours and mine – I will cheerfully risk catching Covid-19

  • August 04, 2021

Neil Oliver of GB News talks about taking on the risk of contracting COVID-19 in order to live freely.

In this monologue, Neil compares the risk to wanting to keep his three children near him to keep them safe, but that it would “be no life” for them, nor for him as their jailer.

