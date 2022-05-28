Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

Neil Oliver interviews Sophie Corcoran on GBNews about her trip to the World Economic Forum

Sophie was part of a six-person team sent by Rebel News to Switzerland last week to cover the global elites' meet-up in Davos.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 28, 2022
  • News
GBNews
After reporting for Rebel News in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, Sophie Corcoran (@SophieLouiseCC) has landed back in the United Kingdom and appeared on GBNews to speak with Neil Oliver (@TheCoastGuy) about her experience on the ground.

To support this uniquely independent journalism and to see reports from Sophie and the rest of our team of journalists Rebel News deployed to Davos, please visit WEFreports.com.

