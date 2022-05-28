Neil Oliver interviews Sophie Corcoran on GBNews about her trip to the World Economic Forum

GBNews

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

After reporting for Rebel News in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, Sophie Corcoran (@SophieLouiseCC) has landed back in the United Kingdom and appeared on GBNews to speak with Neil Oliver (@TheCoastGuy) about her experience on the ground.

'If he [Boris Johnson] engages with these things, he's not only betraying Brexit, he's betraying the British people.'



Sophie Corcoran joins Neil Oliver to reflect on her time at Davos 2022 where the World Economic Forum met.



🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/uaZIIqxnJj — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 28, 2022

To support this uniquely independent journalism and to see reports from Sophie and the rest of our team of journalists Rebel News deployed to Davos, please visit WEFreports.com.