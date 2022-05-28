Neil Oliver interviews Sophie Corcoran on GBNews about her trip to the World Economic Forum
Sophie was part of a six-person team sent by Rebel News to Switzerland last week to cover the global elites' meet-up in Davos.
After reporting for Rebel News in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, Sophie Corcoran (@SophieLouiseCC) has landed back in the United Kingdom and appeared on GBNews to speak with Neil Oliver (@TheCoastGuy) about her experience on the ground.
'If he [Boris Johnson] engages with these things, he's not only betraying Brexit, he's betraying the British people.'— GB News (@GBNEWS) May 28, 2022
Sophie Corcoran joins Neil Oliver to reflect on her time at Davos 2022 where the World Economic Forum met.
🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/uaZIIqxnJj
To support this uniquely independent journalism and to see reports from Sophie and the rest of our team of journalists Rebel News deployed to Davos, please visit WEFreports.com.
