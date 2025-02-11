Netanyahu says ceasefire will end if hostages not returned by Saturday

Following President Donald Trump’s threats to Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu followed up on Tuesday by warning that Israel's ceasefire with Hamas will be revoked unless all hostages held by the terror group are released by Saturday.

"The decision that I passed unanimously in the cabinet is this: If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday afternoon -- the ceasefire will be terminated, and the IDF will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated," he said in a statement published to social media on Tuesday.

אם חמאס לא יחזיר את חטופינו עד שבת בצהריים - הפסקת האש תיפסק, וצה"ל יחזור ללחימה עצימה עד להכרעה סופית של החמאס pic.twitter.com/4Cx30kHGvN — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 11, 2025

Netanyahu's warning comes after President Trump declared on Monday that "all hell is going to break out" in Gaza if Hamas does not release the remaining hostages by Saturday at noon.

"As far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 o'clock, I think it's an appropriate time. I would say, cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out. I'd say they ought to be returned by 12 o'clock on Saturday," he said.

"As far as I'm concerned if ALL of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 o'clock ... I would say cancel it, all bets are off and let hell break out," U.S. President Trump issues a warning to Hamas. pic.twitter.com/LCsr9pvy4y — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 11, 2025

The ultimatums come after Hamas threatened to postpone the release of hostages on Monday, citing a lack of humanitarian aid being delivered into Gaza and the delay of the return of displaced Palestinians.

As of today, 16 out of 33 hostages scheduled to be released by Hamas in the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement have been returned home. Over 650 Palestinian prisoners have been released by Israel in the exchanges.

Hamas has faced increasing criticism after shocking video of three hostages being released showed them appearing gaunt and emaciated after over a year in captivity.