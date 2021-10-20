Netflix co-CEO walks back support for Chappelle in balancing act between audience and activists

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Netflix is backing down from its previous defence of comedian Dave Chappelle who faced the wrath of a cancel campaign with the release of his special The Closer — but not entirely. The company is engaged in a delicate balancing act between appeasing a minority of woke activists and the majority of its viewers.

Chappelle enraged the community of transgender social justice activists on Twitter, who blasted the comedian for making jokes about transgender and non-binary individuals. Chappelle had also made fun of blacks, whites, Asians, Hispanics and Jews, but received far less backlash for those jokes.

Following The Closer’s launch, a number of transgender employees at the company spoke out against their employer and initiated a plan to stage a walkout in protest of Chappelle, Rebel News reported.

One of the employees who organized the walkout was unceremoniously terminated from their position for leaking internal metrics to the press.

The company’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, who previously defended the special, is now caving to the mob, stating he “screwed up.”

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal in response to the controversy surrounding The Closer — which has received overwhelming praise from most of its viewers — Sarandos said that he should not have dismissed or even downplayed the backlash Chappelle triggered with his jokes about transgender people.

“What I should have led with in those emails was humanity,” Sarandos told the publication. “I should have recognized the fact that a group of our employees was really hurting.”

“To be clear, storytelling has an impact in the real world…sometimes quite negative,” Sarandos added. “We have articulated to our employees that there are going to be things you don’t like. There are going to be things that you might feel are harmful. But we are trying to entertain a world with varying tastes and varying sensibilities and various beliefs, and I think this special was consistent with that.”

The memo Sarandos previously dispatched to Netflix employees, which he is now walking back on (if only somewhat), read as follows: