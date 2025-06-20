Netflix Rob Ford doc contributors 'should be ashamed of themselves': Sue-Ann Levy

This week, Netflix recently released a documentary profiling late Toronto mayor Rob Ford titled Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem.

A review of the film by Now Toronto described it as “worth a watch” but Juno News contributor Sue-Ann Levy, who closely covered mayor Ford during his time in office, had a far different view of the documentary.

“It was every bit as bad as I expect it would be,” Levy told guest host Sheila Gunn Reid on Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

The film's director, Shianne Brown, “pulled all of the most sensational clips of his time in office, and interviewed all of the people who helped drive him to an early grave, who harassed him, stalked him, mocked him and just treated him like dirt.”

Left out of Trainwreck were the voices of people who thought Ford “had done a good job,” Levy told Sheila. “People who had some empathy and compassion for him.”

Those to the right-of-centre side of politics and who had followed Ford's rise from councillor to the mayor's office “would have a slightly different view” than the film presented.

“It was a bunch of nonsense,” agreed Sheila, noting “they never once told the story of a redemption arc,” focusing on Ford's efforts to get clean from addiction following his time in office.

“What was the purpose of all of this? The man is deceased, let him rest in peace,” Levy stated.

“These are the very people — the people who are quoted in this trashy documentary — who would be the first to wring their hands about allowing drug addicts, crack addicts in particular, to roam the streets of Toronto, to get shot up or allowed to smoke at safe-injection sites, who have fought vociferously to keep these drug-enabling sites going in Toronto,” she continued.

“And these are the very same people who speak out constantly about bullying. They should all look in the mirror. They should all be ashamed of themselves for this documentary.”