Netflix’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’ docuseries slammed by both critics and audience for being historically incoherent

Netflix

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Netflix's docudrama "Queen Cleopatra" has encountered significant backlash from both audiences and critics alike, resulting in unexpectedly low ratings on review platform, Rotten Tomatoes.

With an audience score of just 2% and a critical rating of 10%, the docudrama has not fared well amongst viewers or critics.

Reviews on the platform have highlighted issues with the series' pacing and historical accuracy. One reviewer described the storyline as "slow and dreadful", while another pointed out the "insurmountable inaccuracies" of the supposed documentary, arguing that it failed to capture the depth or atmosphere of Egyptian history and culture.

The critics' responses mirrored the audience's sentiments, with a reviewer from the Daily Telegraph describing the series as "too soapy for serious history fans, and not enough of a soap for viewers who like juicy historical dramas."

The controversy surrounding "Queen Cleopatra" began even before its release, primarily due to the casting of mixed-race actress Adele James in the titular role. The casting decision sparked outrage, particularly among Egyptians who understand that the historical Cleopatra was not of sub-Saharan African descent.

Historically, the real Queen Cleopatra was a member of the Ptolemaic dynasty, of Greek origin. She was rendered with classically European features in Roman sculptures of her likeness.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities publicly criticized the docuseries, produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, for failing to accurately reflect history, the Daily Wire reported. As a response to the Netflix series, Egypt's state-affiliated United Media Services has announced plans to produce its own Cleopatra documentary, featuring a lighter-skinned portrayal of the historical queen.

In response to the criticism about casting Adele James, Tina Gharavi, the director of "Queen Cleopatra," defended the decision in an article for Variety.

She wrote, "Doing the research, I realized what a political act it would be to see Cleopatra portrayed by a black actress," she posed the questions, "Why shouldn’t Cleopatra be a melanated sister? And why do some people need Cleopatra to be white?" According to Gharavi, Cleopatra's value seems to be tied to her perceived whiteness, a fact that seems to matter to historians and those familiar with Egyptian history.