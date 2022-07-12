Netherlands today, 'your country tomorrow': German man explains why he stands with Dutch farmers

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Dutch government is restricting the rights of its citizens and moving towards a more authoritarian style of rule, and the farmers are fighting back against this tyranny. That's the reason one German man provided when he was asked why he was supporting the Dutch Farmer Rebellion.

“We see that the Dutch government is taking more and more away from our lives and it's going toward a dictatorial system,” the man, identified only as Hans, said. “We have to draw a line in the sand and these days, the farmers do that. They take the initiative and that's why I back them up, because if we don't draw a line in the sand now, they will continue taking more and more of our property, of our land, of our houses and of our lives.”

Spoke with Hans who explained to me why he came to support the Dutch farmers.



“What’s happening here today will happen in your country tomorrow.”https://t.co/nqt9yHahWF pic.twitter.com/1wVlFRP6Wx — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 12, 2022

Speaking to Katie Daviscourt, a reporter with the Post Millennial who is freelancing with our Rebel News team in the Netherlands, Hans said although he's not from a farming family, he came to show his support for the farmers during their protest against the Dutch government's radical climate agenda.

Farmers in the Netherlands began protesting plans to reduce emissions in the country as the government hopes to align itself with the goals laid out in the United Nations' Agenda 2030. To do so, the Dutch government is looking to reduce nitrogen output by 40%, something that would devastate the Netherlands' agriculture — particularly livestock — sector.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, a champion of globalist initiatives, is listed as an agenda contributor to the World Economic Forum, another global organization pushing so-called Sustainable Development Goals.

A Dutch and German farmer exchange flags to show respect and collaboration.



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWCWretpic.twitter.com/PgHxk0e72z — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 12, 2022

What message would Hans deliver to Rutte if he had the opportunity?

“Well, I would advise him to strongly resign from his office because I think he's totally incapable of doing it” Hans told Daviscourt. “I would also say stop lying. We have had so many, many examples of him just bluntly lying to us in the country, and I would say reinstate real democracy. That means democracy for the locals, not somewhere far away.”

The climate policies in the Netherlands, Hans said, “will happen in your country tomorrow.” And he's not wrong, a March 2022 news release from the Ministry of Agriculture, shared by the Counter Signal, uses similar language to the Dutch government's plans, including mentions of the 2030 target date.

“If you don't see that today, you have to wake up today. It has nothing to do with conspiracy, the facts are on the table that we [being] taken into a dystopian world that will only make a few people happy,” Hans said.

We are officially extending our stay here in the Netherlands to continue our coverage of the farmer protests.



Big shout out to @kiansimone44 for editing our footage all the way from Canada.pic.twitter.com/KsjZbSY6Ws — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 12, 2022

Rebel News has a team of three reporters, including the Post Millennial's Daviscourt, in the Netherlands. Our team will be staying on the ground longer to continue bringing your the other side of this incredibly important story. To follow along with and support our 100% viewer-funded journalism, visit FarmerRebellion.com.