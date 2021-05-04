Never forget, the Conservatives pushed for internet censorship too | Ezra Levant on Bill C-10

The Liberals Bill C-10, the one that aims to censor free speech on the internet, has finally started getting criticism from the mainstream media. And now, the Conservative Party is attempting to fundraise on the issue, saying that they're the party best positioned to fight back against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Minister of Censorship Steven Guilbeault.

Are they, though?

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reflected on a debate that occurred in the House of Commons where Conservative Party heritage critic MP Alain Rayes actually pushed for even more censorship from the government. The man tasked with free speech issues by Conservative leader Erin O'Toole was pushing for tougher measures to silence speech.

As Ezra explains:

Until just a couple of months ago, Erin O'Toole's Conservatives were actually demanding that Steven Guilbeault go harder and censor more. I wish I were kidding. I'm referring to Alain Rayes, that's Erin O'Toole's critic for the heritage minister. So he's the free speech point man for Erin O'Toole. I say that with a laugh, because of course he's against free speech. I don't know if you recall this story a couple months back: You'll remember that Alain Rayes denounced Canada's most pro-freedom newspaper, it's called The Epoch Times — I love it. Alain Rayes denounced The Epoch Times, smearing that newspaper as a conspiracy theory newspaper and he demanded that The Epoch Times not get anymore government grants. The Conservatives have never said that about the CBC, or about the Toronto Star, or about The Globe and Mail — just about The Epoch Times. You can see why Erin O'Toole likes Alain Rayes.

Watch the video and hear Rayes' comments in the House of Commons for yourself.

