New Billboard: Tamara Lich's convoy book ad to get 1.3 million monthly impressions
Rebel News just put up a 47-foot billboard promoting Tamara's new bestseller 'Hold the Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy' along the side of Alberta's busiest highway right before the May long weekend.
The billboard, just south of Leduc, Alberta, will be seen by 1.3 million unique passers-by each and every month, so we want to keep it up for the entire summer travel season.
You’ve heard from the media and the convoy’s critics. Now hear the truth from the woman who inspired the world and made Justin Trudeau blink.
Visit TheConvoyBook.com to support the billboard, get your copy of Tamara's new book, and find her cross-country book tour.
- By Tamara Lich
