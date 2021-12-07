NEW BOOK by Dr. Julie Ponesse: My Choice: The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates

BUY THE BOOK: The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates by Dr. Julie Ponesse

In the fall of 2021, Dr. Julie Ponesse saw her academic career of 20 years fall apart after she refused to comply with a Canadian university's COVID vaccine mandate.

This is her account of the battle and its aftermath, written with passion and intelligence. But Dr. Ponesse's story travels beyond the personal and examines the ethical and philosophical dimensions of our pandemic response.

If there is anyone out there who feels alone in the struggle to preserve personal choice and freedom, this book offers some very human advice on how to move forward and makes it clear that your voice deserves to be heard.

MyChoiceBook.ca: The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates by Dr. Julie Ponesse